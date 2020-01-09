Man Robbed Philadelphia Pharmacy, Told Clerk ‘I’m Sorry, I Have a Sick Child’

Image zoom Philadelphia Police Department

A man who robbed a Philadelphia pharmacy last Friday flashed a demand note to the store employee that said he needed money for his sick child, according to police.

In the Philadelphia police’s video of the incident, the suspect entered a local Rite Aid and took an item to the register after walking about the store. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black gloves.

After the store employee scanned the item and put it in a plastic bag, the suspect, according to a police statement that appeared in the video, handed the man a note that read, “Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds.”

The video then shows the suspect reaching into his pocket and leaning over the counter as the employee opened the register and put cash into the plastic bag.

The suspect stuffed the bag in his pockets and exited the store through the front door. He left on foot towards 75th street, police said.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect, and it is unclear from the video how much cash he got away with.

According to the police’s message, the suspect is a black male between 30-40 years old. He is said to be 5’10’ and has a mustache/goatee.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect should contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3354/3355.