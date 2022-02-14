Man Riding BMX Bike Allegedly Injures 11 People in N.M. Stabbing Spree
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed in "random" attacks along Central Ave. in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, officials confirm.
Local news outlet KOAT reports 11 people were injured in the stabbing spree.
The Albuquerque Police Department said the attacks began around 11 a.m. local time, with the first stabbing occurring downtown at Sister bar on Central Ave. More stabbings were later reported at Central and Harvard Dr., Central and Pennsylvania St. and Central and Domingo Rd.
Police eventually detained the suspect who was riding a BMX bike and had a large knife in their possession.
The victims were transported to four different hospitals in the area. According to KOAT, the victims sustained various injuries, ranging from stable to critical condition.
Authorities are currently investigating seven scenes of the attacks, as well as the suspect's motive.
"They appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident hereon Central, a person, just came up and said they were stabbed," said Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications for the Albuquerque Police Department, in a press conference on Sunday. "There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point."
The case remains under investigation.