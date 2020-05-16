Man Previously Arrested for Killing of Another Woman Is Now Charged for Murder and Mutilation of Daughter

A Michigan man who was arrested last year on charges stemming from a 1980 homicide has now been charged with the murder of his daughter, who vanished 1989.

Dennis Lee Bowman, 71, was charged with open murder, felony murder, first degree child abuse and mutilation of a body on Friday, 31 years after the disappearance of his 14-year-old daughter Aundria Michelle Bowman, according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prosecuting attorney Myrene Koch said that new information gathered by authorities in February led to the discovery of a shallow grave Allegan County, where investigators found and identified skeletal remains belonging to Aundria.

Aundrina was reported as a runaway on March 11, 1989.

Koch said detectives from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police started working with Norfolk Virginia Police Department and Naval Criminal Investigation Services last fall regarding a 1980 homicide case.

In November 2019, Dennis was taken into custody in November on murder charges for the death of 25-year-old Kathleen Doyle, who was killed in 1980 in Norfolk, Virginia while her husband was deployed as a Navy pilot, according to Fox 17. He was extradited from Michigan and Virginia on those charges.

Dennis told Norfolk General District Judge Robert Rigney during an arraignment in February that he wanted to represent himself and plead guilty to the murder charge stemming from Doyle's case, according to NBC affiliate WAVY-TV. However, Rigney did not accept that plea at the time. Dennis has not been convicted in the Doyle case.

Koch said Dennis, who could face life in prison, will be brought back to Michigan to face his new charges.

In addition, Dennis has a criminal record that includes charges for assault, burglary and sexual assault from past cases, News 8 reported.

He was convicted of sexual assault in 1980 after he was accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman on her bike, according to the outlet. He was also convicted of felony breaking and entering in 1999 when authorities accused him of breaking into a female coworker's home and stealing her lingerie.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It is unclear if Dennis has retained an attorney. It is unclear if he has entered a plea for his charges connected to the Bowman case.

According to online prison records, Dennis is currently held in Virginia without bond.