Man Pretended to be Fictitious Disabled Brother to Have Health Workers Change His Diaper: Police

Image zoom Rutledge "Rory" Deas Louisiana State Police

A New Orleans man is currently in custody after he allegedly posed as his fictitious disabled teen brother so that unsuspecting health care workers would change his adult diaper as he became sexually aroused.

Lousiana State Police (LSP) arrested Rutledge “Rory” Deas on Wednesday following an online fraud and sexual battery complaint from a home health care provider, who had been caring for the man on multiple occasions, according to a press release from the LSP.

The worker grew “increasingly suspicious” of Deas, 29, after visiting him “on at least ten separate occasions” and soon discovered that he had pretended to be his “mentally and physically handicapped 18-year-old brother named Cory,” police allege.

Following an investigation, officers believe Deas “utilized social media advertisements to obtain home health care” for his fictitious brother.

RELATED VIDEO: Iowa Teen Found Starved in a Diaper

“Upon arranging for a home health care provider, Deas would then pose as ‘Cory’ while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped,” the LSP spokesperson said.

Deas was taken into custody on Wednesday and was then booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on Thursday evening.

RELATED: Texas Woman Allegedly Poses as Fake Twin Sister with Autism to Sexually Assault Caregiver: Cops

Inmate records obtained by PEOPLE indicate that Deas has been charged with 10 counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of human trafficking. He also received one count for possession of drug paraphernalia and one count for methenamine possession.

Each of the sexual battery charges holds a $50,000 bond while the human trafficking charges have a $100,000 bond. As for the drug charges, they come out to a grand total of $3,000 ($2,000 for drug possession, $1,000 for drug paraphernalia).

It is not immediately clear if Deas has obtained an attorney yet.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The LSP spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing and authorities are anticipating additional victims to come forward.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Deas is urged to contact LSP Detectives at 504-310-7000.