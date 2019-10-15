Man Allegedly Shows Up at California Police Department With Body in His Car, Admits to Killing 4

Image zoom Google Maps

An unidentified man walked into a California police department on Monday and allegedly confessed to killing four people, according to multiple reports.

The suspect reportedly drove to the Mount Shasta Police Department from his apartment in Roseville, Calif. — more than 200 miles away — and allegedly confessed that not only had he killed four people, but that one of the victims’ bodies was in the trunk of the car, CNN, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times report.

Police in Mt. Shasta — a small town of 3,200 people — detained the man and alerted the Roseville Police Department, who allegedly later found the remaining three bodies in the suspect’s apartment.

At this time it is unknown where the victim in the car was killed.

“He just came in and told our dispatcher that ‘I want to confess to a murder,’ and then just gave it up,” Sergeant Gibson of Mt. Shasta told the New York Times. “I have never had someone come in with a body and turn themselves in here. This was unusual for us.”

Gibson told the outlet the man “said nothing as to why or what brought this on,” and that police did not initially believe his confession until they found the body in his red Mazda sedan.

According to the New York Times, authorities say the victims were all relatives of the suspect.

The alleged killings are being investigated by the Roseville Police Department, which told PEOPLE they would provide an update on the investigation today.

Roseville Police Department Captain Josh Simon told CNN they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.