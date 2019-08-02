Man Who Repeatedly Poisoned His Wife's Coffee Gets 60 Days: 'Slap in the Face to the Victim'

Image zoom Brian Kozlowski Fox 2

A Michigan man was sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail for repeatedly poisoning his then-wife’s coffee in 2018.

In July 2018, Therese Kozlowski went to authorities saying she felt tired and nauseous whenever her husband, Brian Kozlowski, made her coffee, the Associated Press and WDIV report. She had filed for divorce the month before and said she had even once nearly passed out while driving on the highway.

Because she was suspicious, the wife installed cameras in the kitchen of the couple’s Macomb Township home. The cameras captured Kozlowski on video repeatedly pouring diphenhydramine into his wife’s coffee. The last coffee Brian Kozlowski made for his wife contained the equivalent of eight sleeping pills.

Therese moved out of her home and called her divorce attorney.

“Brian was trying to kill me to keep his comfortable life from slipping away” Therese said in court, according to WDIV.

Divorce documents allege Kozlowski had also been urinating in his wife’s shampoo and conditioner.

“I felt a horrible coldness in the air, but in this nightmare the predator was Brian,” Therese said in court. “I fell to my knees and cried. I could barely move.”

In June, Kozlowski pleaded guilty to poisoning. His attorney, Brian Legghio, said his client felt “profound remorse” and was going through an “ugly divorce” when he committed the crimes.

On Thursday, Kozlowski was sentenced to 60 days in jail to be served on weekends and five years probation.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith called the sentencing “a slap in the face to the victim and the justice system in general.”

A pre-sentencing investigation recommended Kozlowski serve 38 to 180 months, according to Smith.

“The Court seemed more focused on ensuring the defendant’s freedom and ability to continue to work than the victim and her safety,” Smith said. “It is troubling to think that someone who commits such a reckless crime, putting his wife and so many other people at risk, is able to walk away with such a light sentence.”

Calls to Brian Legghio were not immediately returned Friday.