The scary incident happened before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect

Man Caught on Camera Pointing Gun at News Crew During Live Segment About Gun Violence

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a man who pointed what appeared to be a gun at a local news crew during a live segment about gun violence.

Reporter Joanie Lum of the Fox 32 news crew was live on air just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday when a man walked behind her and appeared to pull out what looked like a small handgun, pointing the object directly at the camera, according to Fox News and Chicago Sun-Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The man remained in view of the camera as he walked down the street, still holding the apparent firearm.

Man Allegedly Points Firearm at Chicago News Crew During Live Segment About Gun Violence: Police Credit: fox 32

PEOPLE'S request for comment from the Chicago Police Department was not immediately returned.

In a follow-up segment from FOX 32, on-air anchor Natalie Bomke said Lum and the photographer were not hurt in the incident, and thanked the viewers watching Good Day Chicago who called and emailed the station to make sure the team was okay.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman Gary," tweeted fellow FOX 32 reporter Anita Padilla. "She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay."

The incident comes after one person was killed and at least 23 others were injured in shootings across the city last weekend, according to NBC Chicago, and just one day after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.