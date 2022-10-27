Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte

Angelo Colon-Ortiz pled guilty to the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, who went out for a walk near her mother's home and never returned in August 2016

By
Published on October 27, 2022 08:19 AM
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe/AP.

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of Google employee Vanessa Marcotte.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 36, was sentenced to serve life in prison on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Colon-Ortiz, who also pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery, will not be eligible for parole for 45 years, the DA's office said.

"He will serve 20 years to 20 years and a day on the unarmed robbery charge and then will begin serving a life sentence for murder, which includes a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility," they wrote.

"The completion of this case is the result of the tireless and committed work of the Massachusetts State Police, Princeton Police and Assistant District Attorneys who were involved in the investigation and prosecution of Vanessa's killer," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. noted. "We know nothing can bring Vanessa back, but we know, through the meticulous work of the prosecutors and investigators involved, justice will be served, and the plea allows Vanessa's family to move on from this tragedy."

After a months-long search, Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April 2017, and his DNA was collected.

According to NBC 10 Boston, Colon-Ortiz's lawyers had argued that the samples were obtained illegally because police did not have a warrant.

A photo of victim Vanessa Marcotte was shown to the press in Princeton, Mass., Aug. 8, 2016.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

Colon-Ortiz does not speak English, and his attorneys also argued that a consent form was not properly translated into Spanish, regarding his rights at the time.

The evidence collected from Colon-Ortiz matched DNA collected from Marcotte's fingernails, and led investigators to identify the man as a suspect in her death, according to the outlet.

In January of this year, a judge allowed the DNA evidence to be used against the man in trial. He initially pled not guilty to the crimes, according to the outlet, but on Wednesday, he switched his plea to guilty to second-degree murder, a charge that carries a shorter sentence.

In court on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Tavers said that law enforcement was able to determine that Colon-Ortiz forcibly took Marcotte's cellphone, and he described her injuries during the attack.

"An autopsy by the chief medical examiner's office determined that Vanessa's death was caused by strangulation," Tavers said, per NBC 10. "Her injuries included injuries to her neck, including fractures to the thyroid cartilage; blunt force trauma to her head, including a fracture to her nose, blunt force injury to her torso and extremities, and thermal injuries to her body."

Her mother, Rossana Marcotte, read a victim impact statement during the plea hearing.

"One thing I remember very clearly is the smile on her face as she left to go for her walk," she said. "That is the last time I would see her lovely smile. When she smiled, I smiled. My heart was full."

Marcotte, 27, was killed in August 2016. A New York City resident, she was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts, and had gone out for a walk on Sunday, Aug. 7. About seven hours after she left her mother's home, her body was found.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We fully agree with this disposition and appreciate the District Attorney's Office for reaching this resolution," the Marcotte family said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are extremely thankful to the Massachusetts State Police Detectives, Princeton Police, Assistant District Attorneys and Victim Witness Advocate who worked to bring justice for Vanessa and who supported us throughout this process."

"We are thankful and gratified the legal process has accomplished what we always wished for, that this man will now be in a place where he can't hurt anyone else like the way he hurt Vanessa."

The family said that it would continue to "honor and remember Vanessa" by educating and protecting women through the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, an organization founded shortly after her death that seeks to empower women with workshops on violence prevention and runner safety.

Related Articles
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez
Mom Accused of Strangling 7-Year-Old Son and Leaving Body on Nevada Hiking Trail Will Plead Guilty: Docs
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Isabella Thallas
Colo. Man Used Gun He Took from Police Officer to Kill Woman Walking Dog in Dispute Over Animal's Waste
moussa fofana
Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter For Killing N.J. Soccer Star, Victim's Family Begs Judge to Reject Deal
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Breonna Taylor
Kentucky Detective to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy in Breonna Taylor Case: Reports
Jacqueline Avant
Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
Austin Hopp
Former Colo. Police Officer Austin Hopp Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Elderly Woman with Dementia
Julissia Batties
7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged
Stacy Feldman and her killer, Robert Feldman
Colorado Wife Was Murdered by Husband Hours After Confronting Him About Tinder Affair 
Shankar Hangud
Man Who Killed Wife, 3 Children Then Drove Over 200 Miles with Son's Body Sentenced to 3 Life Sentences
Olivia Bergstrom
Mass. Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend then Stabbing His Parents at Family Gathering on Same Day
Kylie Mickens, Porscha Mickens
No Jail Time for Mom Who Pleaded Guilty to Murdering Daughter, 5, Who Weighed Just 7 lbs. at Death
Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich
Man Accused of Killing TikTok Star and College Student Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity