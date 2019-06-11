Man Who Has 'Shown No Remorse' Pleads Guilty to Killing Great-Grandson, 6, with Air Rifle

A 77-year-old British man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the air rifle shooting death of his 6-year-old great-grandson.

Albert Grannon, of East Yorkshire, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a certificate in Hull Crown Court Monday, Humberside Police said in a press release.

Since the July 2018 shooting death of his great-grandson Stanley Metcalf, Grannon has “shown no remorse” for his crime, Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson said.

“Stanley Metcalf was a fun-loving, football-mad little boy with loving parents [Jenny and Andy] and loving siblings. It makes it all the more tragic that it was a member of his own family who was ultimately responsible for his untimely death,” she said.

Dickinson continued, “Stanley has a twin, Elsie. They were inseparable. I can only imagine what she will feel like now and when she reaches any milestones in her life, knowing that she should be sharing them with Stanley … There are no winners in this at all. It has been an extremely upsetting case to investigate for all my officers.”

Police said Grannon will be sentenced at a later date.

Metcalf was hit in the abdomen by a pellet from an air rifle gun while visiting family, and later died at the hospital, according to the Guardian.

The Telegraph reported that Metcalf noticed the weapon sitting on a windowsill, and wanted to play with it. It remains unclear how Grannon, his maternal great-grandfather, ended up pulling the trigger.

The outlet also reported that Grannon suffered a heart attack after the incident.

In a statement released by his family last year, Metcalf was remembered as a “happy, smiling” boy who loved playing soccer.

“He was so vibrant and full of energy, a typical six-year-old boy who just wanted to have fun and enjoy life,” the statement read, according to the BBC. “Stanley was a loving, caring and beautiful boy, and there is a huge gap in all of our lives now that will just never be filled.”

His mother, Jenny Dees, has shared her grief on Facebook, and in a post earlier this month revealed that Metcalf’s death has taken a toll on the family.

“My so called family that I loved and respected so much have massively let me down. Not one single sorry to me,” she wrote June 6, along with several photos of the boy. “If you [were] truly sorry you’d be at my door !!!! You’d [have] been sorry from the beginning not just because you’ve been advised to be !”