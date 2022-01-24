Man Pleads Guilty to Abduction of 4-Year-Old Cleo Smith, Australian Girl Found Alive After Missing for 18 Days

Cleo Smith was found in the home of Terence Darrell Kelly, who admitted to her abduction during a video court appearance in Carnarvon, Australia, on Monday

A man plead guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl who went missing from her family's campsite in Australia in October.

On Monday, 36-year-old Terence Darrell Kelly admitted to the abduction of Cleo Smith during a virtual court appearance in Carnarvon, Australia, from a maximum security prison, according to the Associated Press, CNN and BBC.

Kelly now faces up to 20 years in prison on a conviction of "forcibly taking a child aged under 16," according to the news outlets. The case will now be moved to the District Court of Western Australia and his next hearing is set for March.

Terence Darrell Kelly Credit: Tamati Smith/Getty Images

The outlets also reported he has not yet entered a plea for two remaining charges including the assault of the police officer. A sentencing date has not been announced.

Cleo's disappearance from a campsite on Oct. 16 set off an 18-day search for the toddler that grabbed headlines around the world.

On Nov. 3, she was discovered by police in a locked room of Kelly's house, about 62 miles from the campsite where she went missing, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a video statement.

At the time of her rescue in November, police said that the preschooler appeared to be "physically okay" when she was found but was taken to the hospital to confirm she had no injuries.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'What's your name?' She said, 'My name is Cleo,'" Blanch said in his statement.

Shortly after her rescue, Cleo was reunited with her family.

"We are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again," said Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, Cleo's mother and stepfather, in a statement which was obtained by multiple outlets, including NBC, BBC and the Herald Sun of Australia at the time.