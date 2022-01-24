Man Pleads Guilty to Abduction of 4-Year-Old Cleo Smith, Australian Girl Found Alive After Missing for 18 Days
A man plead guilty to abducting a 4-year-old girl who went missing from her family's campsite in Australia in October.
On Monday, 36-year-old Terence Darrell Kelly admitted to the abduction of Cleo Smith during a virtual court appearance in Carnarvon, Australia, from a maximum security prison, according to the Associated Press, CNN and BBC.
Kelly now faces up to 20 years in prison on a conviction of "forcibly taking a child aged under 16," according to the news outlets. The case will now be moved to the District Court of Western Australia and his next hearing is set for March.
RELATED: 'My Name Is Cleo': Police Share Dramatic Footage of the Moment 4-Year-Old Cleo Smith Was Rescued
The outlets also reported he has not yet entered a plea for two remaining charges including the assault of the police officer. A sentencing date has not been announced.
Cleo's disappearance from a campsite on Oct. 16 set off an 18-day search for the toddler that grabbed headlines around the world.
On Nov. 3, she was discovered by police in a locked room of Kelly's house, about 62 miles from the campsite where she went missing, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a video statement.
RELATED: Man Charged in Abduction of Cleo Smith, 4, Girl Found Alive After 18 Days in Western Australia
At the time of her rescue in November, police said that the preschooler appeared to be "physically okay" when she was found but was taken to the hospital to confirm she had no injuries.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'What's your name?' She said, 'My name is Cleo,'" Blanch said in his statement.
Shortly after her rescue, Cleo was reunited with her family.
RELATED: Cleo Smith's Parents Speak Out After Girl's Improbable Rescue: 'Humbled by the Love and Support'
"We are so thankful that our little girl is back within our arms and our family is whole again," said Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, Cleo's mother and stepfather, in a statement which was obtained by multiple outlets, including NBC, BBC and the Herald Sun of Australia at the time.
"We are humbled by the love and support that we have received from not only our local community but the whole of Western Australia and across the country," the statement concluded.