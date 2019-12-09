Man on Probation for Fatal Shooting Arrested After Girl, 9, Is Shot in Unsupervised Target Practice

Image zoom Dustin Adkins Florida Department of Corrections

A 34-year-old Florida man — already on probation for his role in the 2011 shooting death of a child — is facing new charges after allegedly leaving four children unsupervised with loaded firearms, resulting in the accidental shooting of a little girl.

The victim, who is 9, was shot Saturday afternoon in a wooded area in Titusville.

A statement from police did not name the victim, but confirms she is listed in critical condition in an Orlando hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment.

Police learned that “the victim had been reportedly shot accidentally by another juvenile,” and responded to the woods, where “a lengthy search” by officers led to the discovery of “several firearms on a trail, hidden under a disposed tire.”

According to the statement, detectives have determined that “four young juveniles were with an adult relative in the woods shooting firearms. At some point, the adult left the children unsupervised and a nine-year-old girl was shot by a sibling accidentally while shooting at a target.”

Dustin Adkins has been charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm, violation of felony probation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the statement indicates.

It further notes that Adkins — who is being held without bond — was on probation after serving two years in prison for manslaughter.

In 2011, Adkins was involved in a different shooting, which left a child dead.

According to police, in that incident, Adkins was showing a friend one of his guns when it accidentally fired. After traveling through a wall, the bullet struck a 13-year-old, who later died.

After Saturday’s shooting, the 9-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital by a relative, police said. No one called 911 to report the incident.

“It is outrageous that this adult provided firearms and ammunition to these young children,” Titusville Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in the statement, “especially given his past arrest and conviction.”

Adkins did appear before a judge on Sunday, but did not enter pleas to the charges.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Adkins has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.