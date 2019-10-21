Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested in Tennessee on Drug and Assault Charges

Image zoom Tupac A. Shakur Washington County Detention Center

A man who has shares the same name as the late 1990s rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested for drug possession in Tennessee.

On Saturday evening, Johnson City police officers went to a property after receiving a call that Shakur, who had active warrants from Carter County Sheriff’s Department, was there, according to a police press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leaving the property with Shakur inside. When they made contact with Shakur, he allegedly pulled a knife out but was tackled to the ground.

After a short struggle, officers were able to place Shakur in custody.

Shakur was allegedly caught carrying a syringe and several bags of methamphetamine. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Shakur’s arrest has gained attention because he has the same name as the late rapper Tupac Shakur, whose death in 1996 remains one of music’s most enduring unsolved mysteries, and conspiracy theories abound about whether he actually died at all.

Shakur remains behind bars in Washington County Detention Center on a $18,000 bond. Attorney information for him was not available Monday and it was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.