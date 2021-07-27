Several people witnessed the killings, including players who'd already taken the field

Man Murders Pregnant Ex and New Boyfriend at Her Son's Soccer Game Before Killing Himself

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were fatally shot during her son's soccer game, and Texas authorities confirm the gunman was the woman's ex-husband, who later died by suicide.

Officials have yet to identify the 29-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman who were shot to death at the Matias Almeyda Training Center in Houston on Sunday morning.

They also have not named the shooter, who was found dead at home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Relatives told ABC13 the murdered woman was Dalia Garay, and her ex-husband was named Lucio Molina.

The divorced couple had four children together, the station reports.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garay was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors were unable to save her or her unborn child.

The killings were witnessed by several people, including soccer players who'd already taken the field for the game.

Investigators say the couple were approached by the woman's ex-husband.

He opened fire on the couple following a brief argument before calmly walking to his car and driving off.

ABC13 reports Garay was with two children at the time of the shooting.