Man Who Murdered 2 Doctors & Wrote 'Message of Retribution' in Blood Sentenced to Life in Prison

Bampumim Teixeira, the man convicted of killing two Boston doctors, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Mitchell Kaplan imposed two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole on Teixeira on Friday at Suffolk Superior Court shortly after the 33-year-old was found guilty of the May 2017 murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, according to the Boston Globe.

During the proceedings, the judge said Teixeira, who was watching his sentencing from another room via video link, “made it quite clear that he did not wish to be in this courtroom for these proceedings and that he would not conduct himself in the manner necessary to permit him to be present,” the newspaper reported.

Teixeira was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday for the double slaying of Bolanos, 39, and Field, 48. In addition to murder charges, Teixeira was also found guilty for home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The victims’ families were present during Teixeira’s sentencing, according the Boston Globe, and Bolanos’ mother said her daughter had “unequaled warmth” in a statement read aloud in court.

“I just want to thank God for choosing me as a mother of that wonderful being, that exceptional being,” Ana Delia Vergara, who spoke through a translator, said of her daughter, per the newspaper. “I will live eternally grateful and very proud of all that she accomplished in her short life.”

CBS Boston reported Field’s brother, Jason Field, also delivered a victim impact statement, in which he said the family will “try and keep Richard and Lina alive now by believing they are traveling to some far away, exotic place, and they will soon be back to share with us their incredible experiences.”

The murders of Bolanos and Field, two engaged anesthesiologists, was highly publicized at the time for its gruesome crime scene — the couple was found with their hands bound and throats slit in their South Boston Penthouse, PEOPLE previously reported. The killer had even written a “message of retribution” in blood on the walls.

Teixeira, who had worked as a concierge in the couple’s building, reportedly told police that he was having an affair with Bolanos, and Field killed her in front of him after finding them together, CNN reported. Teixeira claimed that he then killed Field in self-defense.

Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, however, said in court that Teixeira’s claim was unbelievable.

“We’ve gone beyond the preposterous,” he said, according to CNN. “We’re now existing in the theater of the absurd.”

“You better hope I don’t get out of jail,” Teixeira told the prosecutor in court, prompting court officers to remove him from the room forcibly.

The threat marked the second outburst from the criminal, who said earlier, “You want to know his last words?” in reference to Field, the Boston Herald reported.

Because of the outbursts, Teixeira was not in the room when the jury proclaimed him guilty and was allowed to view his sentencing in another room while surrounded by guards on Friday. According to local news station WCVB, Teixeira declined to address the court during Friday’s proceedings.

Teixeira, who had just finished a 9-month stretch in jail a few weeks before the murders of Bolanos and Field, was shot by Boston police before being arrested in his victims’ building hallway after a friend received a text message from Field asking them to call 911.

Teixeira’s attorney, Steven J. Sack, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Friday.