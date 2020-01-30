Man Who Fatally Shot Delta Employee Near Airport Killed Another Woman on Same Night

Alexis Reed; Tyneshia Shelby Facebook; GoFundMe

Police in Georgia say a Delta employee killed two women earlier this week before fatally shooting himself.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police say Raeshaun Antonie Jones first shot 30-year-old Alexis Nicole Lee Reed in the Delta employee parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in College Park.

According to WSB-TV, Reed, a below-wing employee, had just finished her shift when she was ambushed by Jones who was waiting for her in the parking lot. Reed attempted to flee but was shot three times, the station reports.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

College Park police said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE that while they were investigating Reed’s murder, “it was discovered that [Jones] was also the primary suspect in a separate homicide of a female in Clayton County.”

The following morning, around 10:30 a.m., police found the body of Tyneshia Shelby, 33, at a hotel in Stockbridge. She was fatally shot, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On Tuesday, police say Jones fatally shot himself when law enforcement attempted to stop a car in which he was a passenger in Lovejoy, according to the Journal-Constitution.

The motive for the killings is unknown but police said both women knew Jones.

“This act of violence was not a random act, but all indications are they were specific in nature,” the police press release states. “The investigation into both homicides is still ongoing at this point, but College Park Police and Clayton County Police are confident that Jones is the offender in both cases.”

Police said that other than the fact that Jones knew both of them, there was no connection between the two women , WSB-TV reports.

Reed’s mother Shaunda Shepherd told the Journal-Constitution that her daughter, who grew up in California, “was a very sweet, hard-working woman of Delta for 10 years.”

“She lived a very simple life and loved life and family,” the mom added.

Shelby was described on a GoFundMe page launched to help pay for funeral expenses as “very loving, bright, caring.”

“One thing Tyneshia always had was a smile and she kept some crazy story or joke in her pocket to make sure you ended the conversation with a smile too,” the post states. “She was very comfortable in her own skin she didn’t care about what others thought of her….If you needed a protector you always had back up in Tyneshia.”