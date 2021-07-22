The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals has taken custody of the dog

Man, 66, Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bull After Climbing Through Window of Relative's Home

A 66-year-old man was killed in Louisiana by a dog after he climbed through a window of a relative's home.

The New Orleans Police Department told Fox 8 Live that the unidentified victim was found on July 18 around 6:41 pm. He was covered in blood and had wounds on his arms.

Police believe that the man was killed by the family's pit bull. The dog was covered in the victim's blood.

Although the man climbed through the window, police say that he was a relative of the residents of the home, and was authorized to be there.

Police are investigating the man's death, and no one has been criminally charged in the incident. According to Newsweek, the Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) has taken custody of the dog. It is unclear what will happen to the dog.

According to the ASPCA, pit bulls have "a wide range of behavioral predispositions," and are not always aggressive.