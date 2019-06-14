Man Secretly Lived in Family's Attic Sneaking into 14-Year-Old Girl's Room at Night: Police

Image zoom Matthew Castro Wilson County Jail

A Tennessee man, who police claim had been secretly living in a family’s attic and visiting their 14-year-old daughter at night, has been arrested.

It all started earlier this month when the teenager’s mother returned home on June 2 to allegedly find a stranger, identified as 18-year-old Matthew Castro, staring down at her from the top of the stairs, Fox 17 Nashville reported.

The mother said she asked Castro to leave, but he instead ran into her daughter’s bedroom and then into the attic, according to the outlet.

She promptly called police, who were forced to enter the attic to remove Castro from the residence, Fox 17 Nashville reported. He was then arrested.

After carrying out an investigation, police discovered Castro had been living in the family’s attic and entering the teenager’s room at night through her closet, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 17 Nashville.

Castro and the 14-year-old had previously tried to runway together, and he was warned to stay away from her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Castro was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, News Channel 5 Nashville reported.

However, Castro was arrested again for violating a protection order, trespassing and unlawfully entering a home when a neighbor saw him walking toward the 14-year-old’s home on Thursday, Mt. Juliet Police Department revealed in a statement shared on Facebook.

“After an extensive search of the home, he was found hiding in an attic,” police said.

Police say they had to use an “electronic control device” to take Castro out of the home due to him allegedly resisting arrest.

Castro made his $2,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday, police say.

Castro’s mother has since spoken out about her son’s arrest, explaining to WSMV-TV he struggles with mental health issues.

The mother claimed the 14-year-old would often call Castro over to her home to speak with her about “emotional problems.”

A lawyer for Castro could not immediately be found.