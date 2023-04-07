Man Leads Pennsylvania Officers on Chase in Stolen School Bus with Dead Deer Inside, Police Say

The Florida man said he was going to use the deer as fertilizer for his garden

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 7, 2023 10:59 AM
Tony Jay Saunders, Man Leads Pennsylvania Officers on Car Chase in Stolen School Bus with Dead Deer Inside, Police Say
Photo: Carroll Township Police Department

A naked man was arrested after allegedly leading Pennsylvania police on a foot chase after nearly flipping a stolen school bus with a deer carcass inside.

Tony Jay Saunders, 25, was charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest for the series of alleged events on Tuesday, a statement from Carrol Township Police said.

Officers were first alerted at 7:10 a.m. (local time) that a bus stolen from Abbotstown, Pa., had been seen in Dillsburg, roughly 17 miles north.

Police said the bus was seen driving through a parking lot of Giant Foods and Rite Aid and lights on the vehicle were turning on and off intermittently. As officers caught up, they confirmed it had the same number and branding as the stolen bus.

The driver pulled over for a traffic stop, but a police statement alleges "the bus nearly immediately pulled away and continued to drive north on Route 15, winding in and out of traffic lanes."

"The bus exited the highway and drove over a berm, nearly overturning the bus," the statement added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After eventually coming to a stop in a nearby neighborhood, the driver allegedly fled on foot through a wooded area. Police were searching for the suspect at a section of railroad tracks when a man sprinted away, leading officers on a foot chase through "busy traffic areas" and parking lots.

The statement said "The male stripped his clothing as he fled from police, and after being apprehended in the nude, admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW vehicle.

The man, identified as Saunders, told officers he had taken the bus and "placed a deceased deer in the back," adding that he was "going to drive the deer to his residence and use the deceased deer as fertilizer for his garden."

Court documents list Saunder's home address as Port Saint Lucie, Florida. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

