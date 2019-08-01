Fla. Man Gets 10-Years After Knowingly Exposing 2 Women to HIV Through Sex

Image zoom Rasheem Ikey Bodiford Escambia County Jail

A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with his partners and not telling them he was HIV positive.

Rasheem Ikey Bodiford, 27, was also given five years of probation after being convicted of three felony counts of having sex with another person without notifying that person that he had HIV, according to a news release by State Attorney Bill Eddins obtained by PEOPLE.

In April, a penalty procedure hearing was held to decide if Bodiford was a danger to the public — and a jury found that he was.

Eddins said it was the first time such a hearing was held in Escambia County.

In arrest documents obtained by the Pensacola News Journal, Bodiford allegedly had sex with his two female victims between September 2016 and October 2017.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

One of the victims told police she acquired HIV after having sex with Bodiford. She said she saw Bodiford with HIV drugs but he told her that he was selling them for his uncle, the paper reports.

The second woman alleged she had been dating Bodiford since August 2017 and he never notified her of his HIV-positive status, the News Journal reports.

Bodiford later admitted to police that he was aware of his HIV status since September 2016, the paper reports.