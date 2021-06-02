Man Kills Wife and Teen Who Was Dating His Stepdaughter — and Her Brothers Say Homophobia Was Motive

A Connecticut man fatally shot his wife and an 18-year-old women who was dating his stepdaughter in a double murder-suicide — and the teen's brothers believe the attack was motivated by homophobia.

Early Friday morning, authorities responded to reports of multiple people shot at a Windsor Locks home, police announced at a news conference. Neighbors had heard "yelling and screaming" followed by a popping sound coming from the residence, Lt. Paul Cherniack said Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found three people dead at the scene, a fourth person suffering from a gunshot wound and a fifth person uninjured.

On Saturday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the deceased as David and Delores Wisdom and 18-year-old Lauren Leslie, the New Haven Register reports. David, the husband of Delores, is believed to have fatally shot Delores and Leslie before turning the gun on himself.

While authorities have not revealed a motive for the killing, Leslie's brothers say they believe homophobia played a part. Leslie's two older brothers told the Journal Inquirer of Connecticut that their sister had mentioned to them that David was uncomfortable with her relationship with his stepdaughter. The brothers said their sister wouldn't spend much time at her girlfriend's family's home.

"It's very difficult for me to know that now, her being her true self and living in her reality, this is the result of that," Jhavier Leslie told the Inquirer. "This is a part of a greater issue in our society, especially Black communities. It's very difficult for us. We don't have many safe spaces even with our family. ... I don't want my sister's death to be in vain, I hope change does happen with homophobia and the dangers around that, and also mental health, and gun control."

Police have not yet confirmed a motive.

"We heard that is a narrative, but we don't know if that was the trigger for everything that had happened," Lt. Paul Cherniak said, the Inquirer reports. "This could have been the result of an ongoing battle in a toxic relationship, or something could have recently surfaced which sparked what had happened."

Before her death, Delores Wisdom worked at a local food bank.