A family of four died on Saturday morning in Louisville, Ky., after a father allegedly shot and killed his wife and two daughters, the Louisville Police department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The victims were identified as Mary Stanton, 49; Andrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11; and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, according to multiple reports.

"The LMPD 3rd Division officers responded to a call of a shooting with multiple victims in the 4500 block of E. Pages Lane," the Louisville Police said in a statement. "When officers arrived, they located 4 victims inside the home an adult male, an adult female and 2 juvenile females deceased from apparent gunshot wounds."

Officials believe Gary Stanton fatally shot the others before turning the gun on himself.

"We feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females," LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said afterward, per WDRB.com.

Mary's sister, Emily Muchemi, said she talked with Mary often and that "nothing seemed off" leading up to Saturday's violence. "We talked and joked every day," she said, according to WDRB. Mary had reportedly started a job at an adult daycare center after training to be a nurse, the outlet reports.

In a GoFundMe launched for funeral expenses, Emily Muchemi wrote that their father died suddenly in November, and the sisters had recently traveled to Kenya for his funeral.

Emily told WDRB that her two deceased nieces were bright and full of promise. The elder child, Andrianna, was a high school senior planning to graduate in the spring.

It's unclear what drove Gary Stanton to kill his family, but WHAS11.com reports that Mary and Adrianna were "shot multiple times" while Brianna was only shot once.

The lead pastor at the family's church, Patrick Bissig, said though he wasn't close with the family, "From the outside looking in, it looked like your traditional happy family," according to WHAS11.com.

According to the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, nearly 600 murder-suicides occur yearly with 65 percent of the incidents involving intimate partners, and 81 percent occ urring in the home.

