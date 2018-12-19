Man Who Moved Back in With Parents Murders Them, Stuffs Bodies in Trunk Before Killing Himself

An Ohio man killed his parents and then stuffed their bodies in the trunk of a car before he hanged himself, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday afternoon, Doylestown police responded to a welfare check made by a family member who was unable to reach her relatives, Randall Weekley Sr., 67, and Brenda Weekley, 65, at their home, Lt. Kevin Milburn said at a press conference Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the responding officer searched the property and discovered the body of Randall W. Weekley Jr., 39, inside a shed in the backyard. He had hanged himself, Milburn said.

The officer continued to search the property and found a note indicating Weekley Jr.’s parents were dead. Their bodies were later found stuffed in the trunk of a car on the property, Milburn said.

The parents’ causes of death has not been released. Investigators believe the double-murder-suicide took place sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday.

The tragedy has left the community shaken.

“This is a small town. It’s my hometown. It’s Lt. Milburn’s hometown. We grew up here, and so many people we come in contact with we know their names, and this situation is no different,” Chief of Police Casey Tester said at the press conference.

“The family that is going through this terrible situation, I grew up with many of them. I’ve know them for many years and they are really good people. From the Doylestown Police Department, we are terribly sorry for their loss and our hearts go out to them,” Tester continued.

Milburn told reporters Weekley Jr. had a history of mental health problems.

“A lot of it has to do with a mental health. There have been accusations that we have not been able to confirm with the family or anybody at this point but as far as motive, other than mental health, that’s all we are pointing to at this time,” Milburn said.

Weekley Jr. had recently moved into his parent’s home, Milburn said. Before their death, the couple expressed a fear for their safety to relatives.