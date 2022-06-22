Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Her New Boyfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself in Double Murder-Suicide
A man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend over the weekend, before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.
When police arrived at a Phoenix, Ariz., apartment complex, they discovered three people shot to death, according to a news release.
Investigators believe Taffari Celestine, 24, shot and killed 38-year-old Eric Sands outside the apartment. Celestine then reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Danica Aiken, into the apartment unit, where he shot her to death, before killing himself with the same gun.
"I heard screaming, yelling, 'Please! Someone help me.' Then I heard a gunshot and it sounded way too close, like in my yard," a neighbor told KNXV-TV.
The neighbor said she then called 911. "I stayed on the phone, and I just thought, this girl is gone. This girl is dead," she added.
Investigators believe the shooter and Aiken were previously in a relationship, while Sands was Aiken's current boyfriend.
A GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover funeral expenses for Aiken indicated she left behind an 11-year-old daughter.