Man Kills 6, Including Girlfriend, at Colorado Birthday Party Before Shooting Himself, Police Say

Family members mourn at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo

Six adults were killed at a birthday party before the gunman fatally shot himself on Sunday, authorities say.

At a mobile home park in Colorado Springs, at about 12:18 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting, and officers found six adult victims dead upon arrival, as well as one man with serious injuries, according to a press release. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police say the suspected gunman was a boyfriend of one of the female victims. Authorities say the man showed up to the party — where children were also present inside a trailer for the celebration — and opened fire before "taking his own life" afterward. No children were injured.

A motive is yet to be determined, police added, and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Family members mourn at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo Credit: Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP

Speaking with the Denver Post, Freddy Marquez said he attended the birthday party with his wife and four of their kids but left before the shooting. Marquez told the outlet that his wife's mom and two brothers were killed in the shooting, and the other three victims were extended family members.

"It's just crazy, it's not what we expected on Mother's Day. I'm at a loss for words," said Marquez, adding of the victims, "They were loving people. Caring, happy. They'd give you the shirt off their back."

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement that the officers who responded to the scene "are all left incredibly shaken." He added that his "heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents."

"This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home," said Niski. "When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support."

Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the shooting in a statement, calling it "devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today" on Mother's Day Sunday.