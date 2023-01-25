Man Kills 3 People at Random in Washington Convenience Store, Then Turns Gun on Himself

The gunman suspected of killing three people in what authorities allege to be a random shooting at a central Washington convenience store admitted to the murders in a phone call to his mother before he took his own life.

During a press conference, Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department said Jarid Haddock entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons.

"Literally, as he was opening the door, he started shooting these people," Murray told reporters. "They were just… getting food and got surprised by this person who came in."

"He walked out, saw somebody else in a car and shot them," Murray said of the three victims.

Haddock, 21, then drove away in his own car, KIMA-TV reports.

Jarid Haddock. Yakima Police Department

That afternoon, Murray said Haddock showed up in a Target parking lot and asked a woman to use her cell phone to call his mom.

During the call to his mother, Murray said the woman overheard Haddock make "several incriminating statements," including "I killed those people," before threatening to kill himself.

According to Murray, Haddock gave the woman back her phone, the pair parted ways, and she dialed 911 in what he described as a "pretty harrowing" phone call.

Upon officer arrival, Haddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with a large amount of ammunition and a gun.

Murray says a motive in the triple murder-suicide remains unknown.