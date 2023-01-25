Man Kills 3 People at Random in Washington Convenience Store, Then Turns Gun on Himself

Jarid Haddock, 21, entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons, police say

By
Published on January 25, 2023 01:46 PM
Washington Gas Station Shooting
Circle K. Photo: CBS Pittsburgh/YouTube

The gunman suspected of killing three people in what authorities allege to be a random shooting at a central Washington convenience store admitted to the murders in a phone call to his mother before he took his own life.

During a press conference, Chief Matt Murray with the Yakima Police Department said Jarid Haddock entered a Yakima, Wash., Circle K around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, and immediately discharged his weapon at unsuspecting patrons.

"Literally, as he was opening the door, he started shooting these people," Murray told reporters. "They were just… getting food and got surprised by this person who came in."

"He walked out, saw somebody else in a car and shot them," Murray said of the three victims.

Haddock, 21, then drove away in his own car, KIMA-TV reports.

Washington Gas Station Shooting
Jarid Haddock. Yakima Police Department

That afternoon, Murray said Haddock showed up in a Target parking lot and asked a woman to use her cell phone to call his mom.

During the call to his mother, Murray said the woman overheard Haddock make "several incriminating statements," including "I killed those people," before threatening to kill himself.

According to Murray, Haddock gave the woman back her phone, the pair parted ways, and she dialed 911 in what he described as a "pretty harrowing" phone call.

Upon officer arrival, Haddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with a large amount of ammunition and a gun.

Murray says a motive in the triple murder-suicide remains unknown.

Related Articles
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed By Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Jared Bridegan Microsoft executive murdered in Jackson Beach, FL on February 16, 2022. Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department
Arrest Made in the Mysterious 2022 Murder of Microsoft Executive, Police Don't Believe Suspect Acted Alone
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Interviewed For Job with Local Police Before Slayings
Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Emily and Kellan Islas, Pack of Dogs Kills Young Boy and Injures Mother in Idaho
7-Year-Old Boy Killed and Mother Injured by Pack of Dogs in Idaho
trset
Colin Kaepernick's New True Crime Series 'Killing County' Takes a Look Inside a Calif. Police Department
Valentino Alvero, Xiujuan Yu, Ming Wei Ma
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Remembering the Victims
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh's Surviving Son Buster Is on Witness List for Father's Highly Anticipated Murder Trial
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in FBI agents as they arrive at the scene of a shooting on January 23, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly 'Targeted' Victims: 'Workplace Violence'
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Death Penalty if Convicted of Idaho Murders? Legal Expert Weighs In
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Family of Man Who Died After 'Savage' Encounter with Memphis Police Say He Called Out for Mom During Beating
Ava Wood
Man Told Estranged Wife, 'This Is How It Ends for Us.' The Next Day, He Killed Their Daughter in Murder-Suicide
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.
'We Were in the Middle of Dancing': Witness Describes Horror of Mass Shooting at Calif. Studio
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'