The occupants of the pickup truck fled the scene before police arrived

Man Killed, Wife Clinging to Life After They Were Struck in Hit-and-Run While on Date Night

A California family is mourning the loss of a father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash that left his wife critically injured— and authorities are still searching for the suspects.

On Saturday evening, a red Chevrolet pickup truck collided with the couple's car when the truck ran a red light in Buena Park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities have not released the victims' names, however, their family has identified them as Keith and Tami Alan, saying Tami is now in critical condition.

"The day before my birthday, my father was killed by a driver and several passengers who struck him in a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck at the intersection of Western and Auto Center," the couple's daughter, Naomi Alan, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "All fled and failed to call for help. My mother barely survived with the help of good samaritans on the scene who stayed with her, but she is still in intensive care and we may still lose her too. While the killer is still out there, I could not find happiness in my birthday, I could not attend school and cannot rest now that I am the eldest able member of my family to look over my sister and brother."

The couple was driving home from a date night, Naomi told KTLA.

Now, as authorities continue to investigate, the couple's family is trying to support their mother, who remains in intensive care and is having difficulty remembering what happened.

"She asks every day, 'Where is your dad?' Every day, we have to break the news to her again that he's gone," Naomi said, KTLA reports. "And she has a tough time remembering that because she doesn't remember leaving the house."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the GoFundMe, 40% of the proceeds raised will go towards a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"I want people to know he was a good man," Naomi said of her father. "That he was fun and loved to help his community."

Naomi hopes that the people involved in the crash will turn themselves in, telling KTLA, "I don't know who these people are that took my father from me. But my hope is that they're not completely heartless, that they do the right thing."