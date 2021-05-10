Authorities say neither the victim nor the alleged shooter work at the government office

Man Killed, Suspect Arrested After Shooting at U.S. Customs and Immigration Office in Orlando

At least one person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in Orlando, Fla.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, officers responded to the scene shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday morning. The USCIS office is located in the southeast part of the city.

Autumn Jones, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department, confirms that one person has died, but has not yet disclosed whether anyone else was wounded. An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody.

Police tell ClickOrlando.com that both the shooter and the victim were male, and that neither of them worked at the building. A motive has not been disclosed.

WFTV reports that there is a heavy police presence in the area, and video shows several police cruisers at the scene. A reporter in a helicopter says that a body can be seen outside the building.