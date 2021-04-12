Man Who Killed Girlfriend in 2009 Gets 40 Years After Admitting to Wife’s 1989 Cold Case Murder

A Virginia man who is currently in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2009 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife in 1989.

On Thursday, 55-year-old Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz received the sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, Marta Haydee Rodriguez-Cruz, the Washington Post, WTOP and WTTG report.

Marta Rodriguez-Cruz, 26, went missing from Arlington, Va., in May 1989. Two years later, in 1991, her remains were found along Interstate 95 in Stafford County. However, the remains weren't positively identified until 2018, when an Arlington cold case detective reopened the case.

In November, Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Before her disappearance, Marta Rodriguez-Cruz told authorities her husband had assaulted and kidnapped her, leading to charges against her husband. She went missing before she could testify against him in court.

"There is that phrase, 'Justice delayed is justice denied,' but that's only if you never bring justice, and here we've brought justice to Marta Rodriguez," Stafford County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen said following Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz's plea agreement, according to NBC Washington.

Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz is currently serving a prison sentence for the 2009 murder of another woman: his girlfriend, Pamela Butler.