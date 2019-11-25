Man Killed Fiancée in Love-Triangle-Gone-Wrong After She Came From Russia Following Online Romance

Image zoom Anna Alekseyevna Repkina Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jurors last week found a 30-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting his Russian fiancée in the Oregon woods back in 2017, as a way of ending a love-triangle relationship that also involved the killer’s longtime girlfriend.

Local reports indicate jurors deliberated for just three hours before determining William Chase Hargrove murdered Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, a 27-year-old woman who had moved from Russia to be with him.

Repkina was found dead from a single shotgun blast to the head along a logging road in Alsea on April 17, 2017.

She’d moved to the United States seven weeks prior to her murder, according to investigators.

Image zoom William Chase Hargrove Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Gazette-Times reports that Hargrove, who was living in Corvallis at the time of the killing, was found guilty of one count of murder, one count of identity theft and two counts of theft for using Repkina’s bank card to make two withdrawals totaling $800.

RELATED: Man in Love Triangle Allegedly Kills Lover After Ultimatum: ‘It Was Either Her or the Other’

According to the paper, his lawyer plans on appealing the verdict.

KPTV covered the weeks-long trial, and reports Hargrove and another woman had been in a long-term relationship. But Hargrove was apparently splitting his time with both women, after meeting Repkina online.

Repkina did not live with Hargrove, but investigators learned she had moved to Oregon to be with him.

Hargrove was arrested three days after her body was found.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

KEZI reports that, at trial, prosecutors made the case that Hargrove killed Repkina after his married lover gave him a deadly ultimatum.

However, the defense maintained it was that woman — not Hargrove — who killed Repkina.

Hargrove faces at least 25 years in prison when he is sentenced. A date for that hearing has not been set.