Ga. Man Who Killed Daughter, 1, and Her Mom Before Shooting Himself Was Recently Jailed for Making Threats
The Georgia man who committed suicide after killing his baby daughter and the child's mother was only recently released from jail, PEOPLE confirms.
Darian Bennett, 38, was bonded out of the Newton County Jail on April 5 following his arrest the day before.
Bennett had been charged with felony terroristic threats and harassing phone calls after allegedly threatening to kill Keashawn Washington, the mother of his 14-month-old daughter, Jaquari Bennett.
A copy of Bennett's bond form notes he was ordered to have no contact with Washington after posting $7,500 for his release.
But on Saturday night, police say Bennett made good on his previous threats to end Washington's life.
Police were called to Washington's home in Covington, Ga., at around 11:15 p.m., arriving to find the 38-year-old mother fatally shot.
Before fleeing with Jaquari, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, Bennett also shot Washington's mother, who survived and is now recovering from her wounds.
Two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting but sustained no injuries.
Authorities searched through the night for Bennett's black Honda Civic.
Then, on Sunday morning, Bennett called 911 and told them he was behind a church in Riverdale, Ga., about to kill his baby girl.
Riverdale Police rushed to the scene and heard gunfire as they were pulling up to the church.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges that Bennett killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself.
Anyone with information about the double murder-suicide is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.