Man Killed After Concrete Thrown From Highway Overpass Smashes Through His Car's Windshield

A Nashville man tragically lost his life when a chunk of concrete struck the windshield of his car.

At around 4:54 a.m. Tuesday morning, 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr. was on his way to work at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, when the massive object came flying through his window, hitting him in the face, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after, Shelton’s vehicle rammed into a Toyota pickup truck and a guardrail before coming to a stop on I-24’s Silliman Evans Bridge— located in downtown Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville PD. The other drivers were not injured, but Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has since determined the concrete was not a part of the bridge, “but more closely resembled a roadway curb,” the Metro Nashville PD said in the release.

Following the inspection, authorities now believe the chunk of concrete was intentionally thrown from the Shelby Avenue Bridge and are looking for any possible suspects as the crash is now considered homicide.

“MNPD investigation today’s 4:54 a.m. death of Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, on I-24 east near downtown after this chunk of concrete, likely thrown from the Shelby Av Bridge, went thru his windshield. Know who may have done this?” the Metro Nashville PD wrote on Twitter along with photographs of the accident.

Police also revealed they will be reviewing surveillance cameras nearby in hopes of identifying the individual who may have thrown the concrete.

Nissan Group of North America opened up about Shelton’s death in a statement obtained by News Channel 9.

“We are saddened to learn of Joe’s passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”