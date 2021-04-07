The 38-year-old suspect was killed by police when he drove onto Fort Detrick on Tuesday after shooting the victims at a different location

Man Killed by Authorities After Shooting and Critically Injuring Two Navy Sailors in Maryland

The suspected shooter who injured two Navy sailors was killed by authorities Tuesday in Maryland.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Riverside Tech Park in Frederick, Maryland, where they found two men who were shot and "suffered life-threatening injuries," according to a joint statement from the Frederick Police Department, Fort Detrick and the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

Both hospitalized victims are active duty sailors assigned to Fort Detrick, and one is in "serious condition and expected to be released Wednesday" while the other is in "critical but stable condition."

The shooting happened at the warehouse that is "rented by Naval Medical Research Center, Biological Defense Research Directorate to store research supplies and equipment," authorities said.

After opening fire there, the suspected gunman drove onto Fort Detrick and the "military installation's civilian police department eventually shot and killed him," according to the statement. The suspect is identified as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, who was assigned to Fort Detrick but did not live on the base. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement Tuesday, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said the community is "in shock" as the "incident of gun violence we see far too often in other communities has happened here."