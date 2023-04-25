Man Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver After Leaving Taylor Swift Concert

Jacob Lewis was struck by Allen Bryant when pushing his car after leaving Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Houston on Friday

By
Published on April 25, 2023 12:33 AM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=913029715746540&set=a.101927740190079 Jacob Lewis
Photo: FaceBook

A Texas man was killed by an alleged drunk driver upon leaving Taylor Swift's show in Houston on Friday.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were returning home from Taylor Swift's Era Tour in Houston when their car stalled.

"Jacob at once started to push the car when he was tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver," according to the fundraising site.

According to local news outlet KHOU 11, police identified Alan Bryant, 34, as the alleged drunk driver who fled the scene. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid and is currently detained at the Harris Country Jail.

Lewis's sister also sustained injuries from the accident, but will survive, KHOU 11 reported.

Per the outlet, Jacob's dad Steve Lewis said, "You know, to make it worse, the driver got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened and got in his car and left."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/9sp7kz-jacob-lewis?
gofundme

He added, "I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him and he was a good part of their lives."

The GoFundMe page was organized by those in "the Pokémon Community of Houston" to help Steve "honor the memory of his son by raising money for flowers and funeral costs."

The page reads, "Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more."

Continuing: "Steve is one of the trusted and knowledgeable people within Houston regarding Pokémon. A true leader of the community. It hurts us to see him suffer such a loss."

The GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal of $75,000, raising almost $100,000 as of Monday night.

