The man in his 60s was killed shortly after deboarding a trolley on the morning of New Year's Day, according to the San Diego Police Department

Man Killed After Being Pushed in Front of San Diego Train 'Without Provocation,' Per Police

Police are looking for the person that killed a man by shoving him off of a platform in front of an oncoming train at the Old Town trolley station in San Diego on New Year's Day.

The San Diego Police Department said in a statement that the male victim in his 60s had exited a southbound trolley with the male suspect shortly before he was pushed into the path of a freight train, according to FOX 5 News and The Times of San Diego.

Trolley security contacted police about the incident around 6:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, per the reports. Lieutenant Andra Brown said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the attack appeared to occur "without provocation," though "it is still early in the investigation," FOX 5 News reports.

The suspect has been described as a "light-skinned" man with a thin build between 5 ft., 7 in., and 5 ft., 9 in., tall and wearing black clothing, according to the Times.

The San Diego Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police say the unidentified suspect boarded a trolley and fled the scene after the attack occurred, per FOX 5 News. Brown told the outlet that first responders found the man "with obvious trauma to his upper body" when they arrived at the scene.

"We're very hopeful that we will have a resolution to this case," said the lieutenant. "But anyone with information, we ask that they call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers. They can remain anonymous if they wish, but we're going to need a little help on this one."

Those with information about the incident are asked to reach the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 and Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.