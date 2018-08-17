Some people will do whatever it takes to get a good photo.

Two Alaskan residents and one tourist are in serious trouble with the law after one member of their group approached feeding bears at the Katmai National Park and Preserve in an attempt to take a selfie.

In footage obtained by the park’s explore.org bear cam, a man from the group can be seen jumping into the river and then walking towards the bears as they fed on salmon.

The other members of the group were not pictured.

While the bears remained calm throughout the encounter, the situation, which took place last week, could have ended differently.

The park only just reopened after being closed from June 15 through August 15 due to the high concentration of bears in that specific feeding area, according to the National Park Service.

Superintendent of the park Mark Sturm said those involved are lucky to be alive.

“People need to recognize that these are wild brown bears. These visitors are lucky that they escaped the situation without injury,” Sturm explained.

“The possible consequences for the bears and themselves could have been disastrous,” Sturm added.

Echoing his sentiments, the National Park Service said by entering the bears’ feeding area “the group violated National Park Service wildlife viewing regulations, putting themselves and wildlife at risk.”

“Immediately after the incident, Katmai rangers received multiple reports from concerned visitors and explore.org bear cam viewers who observed the violations,” the statement continued.

“The group was contacted by park rangers and charges are pending.”

The identity of the man and his group will be kept private until the investigation is over.