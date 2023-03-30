Man Jailed for 25 Years Over Roadside Murder of ICU Nurse in Tennessee

26-year-old nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot dead while driving to work at St. Thomas West Hospital, Nashville in December 2020

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 11:29 AM
Caitlyn Kaufman
Photo: Facebook

A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a 26-year-old nurse in Tennessee.

Devaunte Hill, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of Caitlyn Kaufman in January, was sentenced at Davidson County Criminal Court on Wednesday.

He previously confessed to killing Kaufman while they were both on the Nashville interstate highway, per ABC News. His friend and co-defendant, James Cowan, who was driving the car containing Hill, was acquitted by the jury. Neither Hill nor Cowan knew Kaufman.

Despite asking for leniency after admitting to the crime, Hill received the maximum sentence of 25 years, The Tennessean reported.

During the trial, Hill testified that he had been using drugs while in the car with Cowan. As they were driving on the interstate, Kaufman — on her way to a night shift at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville — cut Cowan's car off, reported ABC News.

"Cowan hit the brakes and it startled me," Hill testified per the outlet. "I remember picking up the gun and firing the shots, but I couldn't recall in that moment how many shots I'd fired."

Six shots were fired, and just one killed Kaufman, added ABC News.

Devaunte Hill listens as witnesses give impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being convicted of second-degree murder of Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020 at the Justice A.A. Birch Building Friday, March 3, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.
George Walker IV/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kaufman had been working in the Intensive Care unit of St. Thomas since 2018 prior to her death, her Facebook page stated.

"She was a dedicated and much loved member of our MICU team and a courageous health care hero who was graciously called to serve our patients with compassion and kindness," the hospital's spokesperson Michelle Heard said in a statement to The Tennessean at the time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During an earlier hearing in March, Hill apologized to Kaufman's family for his actions, the outlet reported.

"I know I made an irrational and dumb decision and I really would just like to apologize to Ms. Kaufman's family for my stupid behavior," he said. "I'm sorry my irrational decision resulted in the death of your daughter. She didn't deserve to die."

Related Articles
Caitlyn Kaufman
Second Suspect Still at Large in Fatal Shooting of Tenn. Nurse Killed While Driving to Work
Mike Hill https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=454550401384645&set=a.101566233349732
Beloved Custodian, 61, Worked at Nashville School for 13 Years Before Being Killed in Shooting
An'Twan Gilmore
Washington, D.C., Police Sergeant Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Asleep in Car
Lydia Elking, 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'
15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched So Many Lives'
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Buster Murdaugh Sheds Tears While Testifying About Murders of Mom and Brother, Says They 'Destroyed' Alex
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times
Gavin Smith
West Virginia Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4 Family Members
D'evan McFall, aged 11, was shot and killed by a 14-year-old girl on Sunday at a Dallas housing complex amid an argument between two girls
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
John Formisano and Christie Formisano
Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison
Jade Janks
Woman Convicted of Murdering Stepfather After Discovering Nude Photos of Herself on His Computer
Katie Layne QuackenbushCredit: MNPD
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Ex-Cop Sentence to 3.5 Years in George Floyd Death to Serve Concurrent with Federal Sentence
Ex-Cop Sentenced Who Kneeled on George Floyd's Back During Killing Sentenced to 3.5 Years
Caitlyn Kaufman
Suspects in Killing of Tenn. Nurse Driving to Work Are Indicted on First-Degree Murder Charges 
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights