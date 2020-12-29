Mass. Man Seriously Injured After Teens Allegedly Threw Brick at His Car, Striking His Face

A Massachusetts man has been seriously injured after a group of teenagers allegedly spent Saturday afternoon throwing bricks at cars driving on city streets, striking and damaging at least 19 vehicles.

Emanuel Oliveras, 37, was driving in Worcester — the second largest city in New England — on Saturday afternoon when a brick flew through his car's windshield as he was driving home from the grocery store.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The brick struck Oliveras in the face, causing serious, though non-life-threatening, injuries.

Worcester police said in a press release that Oliveras told officers he saw a red SUV before being struck, and that "officers received information that the suspect vehicle was a stolen red SUV."

As officers investigated further, they received several calls "reporting inhabitants of a red SUV throwing bricks at passing vehicles," police said. An officer eventually spotted the vehicle and pursued the car until it stopped. Police alleged that of the four occupants in the vehicle, two males fled on foot, and two females stayed in the SUV.

Image zoom Brick | Credit: WCVB

The two males were followed and apprehended by officers.

All four suspects are teens: the boys are 15 and 16, and the girls are also 15 and 16. Their identities have not been released.

They have all been charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Brick), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) x 5, Mayhem, Conspiracy, Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle x 19, Throwing Missiles at a Train or Bus and Resisting Arrest.

The 16-year-old boy has also been charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Dangerous Weapon (Brass Knuckles) and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon When Arrested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Oliveras' fiancé, Jessica Laine, said in a GoFundMe campaign set up for the "loving, dedicated father" that he underwent surgery on Tuesday to have "plates put in his face around his right eye and in the top of his mouth and surgery on his nose."

"He may have his jaw wired shut for a while. A part of his jaw is fractured. But his injuries are not life-threatening, thank God," Laine wrote.

Laine called the incident "a senseless act of violence" and expressed gratitude that the alleged offenders had been arrested.

The funds raised will go toward Oliveras' medical bills and recovery expenses.

"My fiance is a loving, dedicated father to our teenage son and a loyal son to his sick widowed mother who he has been taking care of since his father passed away," Laine wrote. "Now he can not and will likely have a long road to recovery ahead."