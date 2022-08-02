Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Outside of New York McDonald's
An argument at a New York McDonald's turned violent Monday night and sent one victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. in Brooklyn. The report said a man had been shot in front of 1517 Fulton Street, which according to Google Maps, is across the street from the fast food chain.
Police said they found a 23-year-old with a gunshot wound to the neck who was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said, but a 20-year-old male was taken into custody from the "vicinity of the incident."
According to ABC 7, the 23-year-old victim was an employee of McDonald's and his injuries followed a dispute over food.
The station said the man was either involved in an argument with a woman or tried to intervene in a dispute between her and someone else. Spectrum News NY 1 said the 20-year-old who allegedly opened fire, is believed to be the son of the woman concerned.
Earlier this year, ABC 7 reported, that a McDonald's worker in East Harlem was stabbed by a customer multiple times with a box cutter after attempting to defend other employees.
The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and is believed to have started after a customer struggled to order using the automated kiosk.