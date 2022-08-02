Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Outside of New York McDonald's

Reports say the man was an employee of the fast food chain and had been involved in an argument with a woman who appeared to be the suspect's mother
By Alexandra Schonfeld August 02, 2022 10:11 AM
McDonald's at 1531 Fulton St.
An argument at a New York McDonald's turned violent Monday night and sent one victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. 

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. in Brooklyn. The report said a man had been shot in front of 1517 Fulton Street, which according to Google Maps, is across the street from the fast food chain. 

Police said they found a 23-year-old with a gunshot wound to the neck who was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. 

The investigation remains ongoing, police said, but a 20-year-old male was taken into custody from the "vicinity of the incident."

According to ABC 7, the 23-year-old victim was an employee of McDonald's and his injuries followed a dispute over food. 

The station said the man was either involved in an argument with a woman or tried to intervene in a dispute between her and someone else. Spectrum News NY 1 said the 20-year-old who allegedly opened fire, is believed to be the son of the woman concerned.

Earlier this year, ABC 7 reported, that a McDonald's worker in East Harlem was stabbed by a customer multiple times with a box cutter after attempting to defend other employees. 

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and is believed to have started after a customer struggled to order using the automated kiosk.

