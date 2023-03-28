Man Imprisoned for 16 Years After 'Lovely Bones' Author Wrongfully Accused Him of Rape Will Get $5.5 Million

Anthony J. Broadwater, 62, served 16 years behind bars after being wrongfully accused of raping author Alice Sebold

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 28, 2023 04:04 PM
man imprisoned for 16 years gets $5.5 million, Anthony Broadwater
Anthony Broadwater. Photo: Matt Burkhartt for The Washington Post via Getty

A New York man who was wrongly convicted of the rape of award-winning author Alice Sebold will receive a $5.5 million payment from the State of New York.

Anthony J. Broadwater, 62, served 16 years behind bars for the 1981 attack.

"I appreciate what Attorney General [Letitia James] has done, and I hope and pray that others in my situation can achieve the same measure of justice," Broadwater said in a statement, the New York Times reported. "We all suffer from destroyed lives."

According to Broadwater's attorney Melissa Swartz, the settlement agreement ended the lawsuit Broadwater had filed because of his wrongful conviction.

"We are obviously excited to get that lawsuit behind us," Swartz tells PEOPLE. "It is going to provide Anthony with some financial stability for right now.

"We are obviously relieved they were willing to settle the case and they were willing to doing it without actually deposing Anthony which we thought was extremely kind of the attorney's general's office to not put him through a deposition," she added.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Attorney General James said Broadwater "was convicted for a crime he never committed, and was incarcerated despite his innocence. While we cannot undo the wrongs from more than four decades ago, this settlement agreement is a critical step to deliver some semblance of justice to Mr. Broadwater."

Broadwater was a 20-year-old Marine in 1981 when he was accused of raping Sebold, an 18-year-old freshman at Syracuse University.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Alice Sebold
Alice Sebold. Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

Despite the fact that the rape victim identified a different man as her attacker during a police lineup assembled six months after the crime, Broadwater was brought to trial.

During Broadwater's trial, Sebold took the witness stand and pointed at Broadwater when asked if her attacker was present. Broadwater was convicted in 1982 and a judge sentenced him to 8⅓ to 25 years behind bars.

Sebold went on to write the acclaimed book The Lovely Bones, as well as a 1999 memoir, Lucky, about the attack. Broadwater served 16 years in prison, after which he was added to New York's sex offender registry.

(In 2009, The Lovely Bones was made into a film starring Saoirse Ronan, Rachel Weisz, Mark Wahlberg, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.)

For years, Broadwater maintained his innocence — unsuccessfully appealing his conviction four times in his unrelenting mission to clear his name.

For years, the handyman worked only odd jobs here and there, with his rape conviction narrowing his job prospects. For years, he'd attend family gatherings, but leave after only a few minutes — uncomfortable from getting the cold shoulder.

"I don't have a lot of pictures of my family members, you know?," explained Broadwater, who spoke to PEOPLE in 2021. "I mean, I've got pictures of the family, but I don't have pictures of me with them."

In 2021, Broadwater sobbed in court when a judge — approving his fifth and final appeal — pardoned him, finally clearing his name after 40 years.

Since his exoneration, Sebold has apologized to Broadwater and his supporters.

While he's accepted Sebold's apology — "If it's sincere, and from her heart, I can accept it," he said — he never read her memoir.

"I can't read that book," Broadwater told PEOPLE. "I never could read it. I never wanted to cloud my mind about whatever she was saying about whoever she thought had done this to her ... It wasn't me."

Broadwater currently has a lawsuit filed against Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse, an assistant district attorney and a Syracuse police officer.

"We have turned our focus now to the federal civil rights lawsuit that is still pending," Swartz says.

Related Articles
anthony broadwater
Man Convicted of Raping 'The Lovely Bones' Author Alice Sebold Exonerated 39 Years Later
Anthony Broadwater
How a Film Producer Uncovered the Truth About an Innocent Man Convicted of Raping 'Lovely Bones' Author
Rosalio Gutierrez
Wisc. Man Convicted of Stalking and Killing His Ex-Girlfriend's Boyfriend Who Went Missing in 2020
Image
Former Pop Star and Convicted Child Molester Gary Glitter Returns to Jail After Allegedly Violating His Bond
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Calif. Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for 1983 Murder Declared Innocent: 'I Just Want to Enjoy My Life'
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Faces August Trial in Mallory Beach Wrongful Death Suit, Accused of Enabling Underage Drinking
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 More Years in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Rape: Reports
Image
1970s Glam Rock Star Released Early from Prison After Serving Half His Sentence
victims of Santa Fe Texas Shooting
Families of Santa Fe Shooting Victims Reach Settlement with Company That Sold Ammo to Underage Suspect
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Peaches Stergo
36-Year-Old Woman Accused of Using Romance Scam to Swindle $2.8M from Elderly Holocaust Survivor
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Lawyer Discusses Their Appeal and the Moment That 'Should've Stopped the Whole Case'
January 13, 2023, Baltimore, Maryland, USA: KEITH DAVIS Jr. with attorney DEBORAH KATZ LEVI and wife KELLY DAVIS after he was released. Baltimore prosecutors dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who was tried 4 times for murder.
Baltimore Man Who Was Accused of Murder and Stood Trial 4 Times Is Freed After Charges Are Dismissed
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?
Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher pose at Music City Convention Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ashton Kutcher Wants 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson to Be 'Innocent' in Ongoing Rape Trial
Muhammad Abdul Aziz Norman; Khalil Islam Thomas
State and City of New York Will Pay $36M After 2 Men Were Exonerated in Malcolm X's Murder