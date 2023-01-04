83-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Neighbor's Dogs Allegedly Attack Him in His Yard: 'Like a Rag Doll'

Los Angeles resident Jimmy Lindsey spent the holidays in a hospital bed recovering from multiple injuries after allegedly being mauled by two dogs.

"They [dragged] me back and forth across the lawn like a rag doll. I thought my life was over, yes I did," Lindsey, 83, told ABC7.

On Dec. 16, Lindsey was attacked outside his South Los Angeles home. He and his family say the dogs belonged to a neighbor, but no charges have been filed.

"They both pounded on me and started chewing on me from both ends," Lindsey told the outlet. "One had my legs, pulling me, and the other one had my hands."

Since the attack, Lindsey has endured multiple surgeries in an effort to save the use of his arm and hand. He was airlifted to a hospital in Riverside, Calif., where he was placed in the ICU, according to FOX11.

Lindsey's daughter Belynda Lindsey told the station he was an avid walker before the attack.

"He's been undergoing wound care, and the doctor said we're not out of the woods yet to get his arm working. They said at minimum, [it will take] a year [to recover] because the tendons, the arteries, the muscle, the veins, all of this was exposed," she said. "My father is suffering from this pain all the time and my father was healthy. He was walking miles."

The family created a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses, the site stated.

"'Gramps,' as we call him, will have to undergo additional surgeries and has been told his recovery will be well over a year. He will need around-the-clock care during this time and will need upgraded fencing to ensure his security and safety when he can return home," the page stated. "Gramps does not have use of his arms or hands, nor is he able to walk. My father, Gramps will not be able to care for himself for a very long time."

As for the dogs, Belynda told FOX11 that a hearing is scheduled between L.A. County's Animal Control and the dogs' owner.

"These animals got out somehow so I would say the homeowner, or property owner whomever, is responsible for the negligence of letting these vicious dogs out," Belynda said.