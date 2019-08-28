Mich. Man Allegedly Killed Wife Who'd Recently Given Birth by Putting Heroin in Her Cereal

Image zoom Christina Ann-Thompson Harris Facebook

It has been nearly five years since Christina Ann-Thompson Harris died from what Michigan officials initially suspected was an accidental heroin overdose. This week, prosecutors say her death was no accident.

At a press conference Tuesday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced that Jason Thomas Harris, 44, had been detained on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

According to investigators, Harris spiked his 36-year-old wife’s cereal back on Sept. 29, 2014 — poisoning her with heroin after attempting to hire a hitman to kill her, Leyton explained.

“We believe Jason Harris murdered his wife,” Leyton told reporters. “We believe he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night that she died after getting it from someone, thinking it would be tasteless and odorless much like he had asked his coworkers multiple times.”

Weeks before her death, Christina gave birth to the couple’s second child. The Genesee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was caused by an accidental heroin overdose.

But police continued to look into her death, and in time, they say they uncovered information regarding Jason’s alleged attempt to retain the services of a professional killer.

Leyton told reporters that, in the wake of Christina’s death, detectives were approached by some of Jason’s co-workers, as well as his own siblings. All alleged they had heard Jason complaining about his wife in the weeks before her death, and that he’d even allegedly mused about “getting rid of her.”

Leyton also claimed that, before she died, Christina spoke to a friend about Jason and issues they had been having.

“She told a friend that if something happens to me, look at Jason,” Leyton said at the press conference.

Some of Jason’s friends as well as some of the couple’s neighbors alleged they saw him with other women.

Authorities tested some of Christina’s breast milk to determine if she had been regularly using heroin, but found no traces of the drug.

Last week, the medical examiner’s office amended Christina’s death certificate, updating the cause of death to homicide.

It was unclear Wednesday if Jason Harris, who remains behind bars, has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

PEOPLE was also unable to ascertain whether Harris has entered pleas to the charges against him.