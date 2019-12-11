Man Found Guilty of the Grisly Murder 2 Doctors and Writing 'Message of Retribution' in Blood

Bampumim Teixeira, the man who was arrested in 2017 for the gruesome murder of two engaged Boston doctors, has been convicted of the crime.

Teixeira, 33, was found guilty by a jury in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday for the double slaying, The Boston Herald reported. In addition to murder charges, Teixeira was also found guilty for home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 13, the outlet said, and he faces life in prison without parole.

The May 2017 murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, two engaged anesthesiologists, was highly publicized at the time for its gory crime scene — both Bolanos, 39, and Field, 48, were found with their hands bound and throats slit in their South Boston Penthouse, PEOPLE previously reported. The killer had even written a “message of retribution” in blood on the walls.

Teixeira, who had worked as a concierge in the couple’s building, reportedly told police that he was having an affair with Bolanos, and Field killed her in front of him after finding them together, CNN reported. Teixeira claimed that he then killed Field in self-defense.

Image zoom Lina Bolanos, Richard Field Facebook

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About the Boston Doctors Found With Throats Slit and a Message Written in Blood

Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, however, said in court that Teixeira’s claim was unbelievable.

“We’ve gone beyond the preposterous,” he said, CNN reported. “We’re now existing in the theater of the absurd.”

Image zoom Bampumim Teixeira CBS Boston

“You better hope I don’t get out of jail,” Teixeira told the prosecutor in court, prompting court officers to forcibly remove him from the room.

The threat marked the second outburst from the criminal, who said earlier, “You want to know his last words?” in reference to Field, the Herald reported.

Because of the outbursts, Teixeira was not in the room when the jury proclaimed him guilty, and the DA’s office is reviewing his threat to Pappas to see if it earned him additional charges, Boston.com reported.

RELATED: Boston Doctor Sent Frantic Text Message Before He and His Fiancée Were Killed in Their Luxury Penthouse

Teixeira, who had just got out of jail a few weeks before the murders of Bolanos and Field, was shot by Boston police before being arrested in his victims’ building’s hallway after a friend received a text message from Field asking them to call 911.

Teixeira’s lawyer, Steven Slack, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.