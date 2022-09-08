Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing Girlfriend's Parents After Disputes About Covid Social Distancing

The 21-year-old Wisconsin man who was convicted in May of the brutal 2020 killings of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, will spend the rest of his life behind prison bars, PEOPLE confirms.

Online court records confirm that on Wednesday, Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz sentenced Khari Sanford to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

While addressing Sanford in court, Berz told the killer he had an "utter disregard for human life," reports Madison.com.

"And the public, anyone in the public, no matter how kind they are to you, no matter how generous they are to you, no matter how much they try to help you, they are at risk of being killed by you," the judge concluded.

In May, jurors found Sanford guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for killing the couple on March 30, 2020. Sanford was dating their daughter, Miriam, at the time, and had been permitted to move into their home at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanford's defiance of social distancing mandates led to several arguments inside the home, police learned.

Potter and Carre temporarily moved Sanford and their daughter into an Airbnb, and offered to pay the fees until the young couple could find an apartment of their own.

Potter and Carre were both shot in the back of the head at point-blank range after being abducted from their homes.

They were found on March 31, 2020, in a ditch outside the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, located on the campus. Police said they were shot while in the ditch.

Potter was pronounced dead at the scene while Carre died shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Officials have said the murders were motivated by greed.

Potter had worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin's Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, according to a statement from the school.

Carre, who was bilingual, owned and operated an "independent educational consultant" business he'd launched in 2014.

Sanford's co-defendant, 20-year-old Ali'jah Larrue, was also sentenced on Wednesday.

Larrue drove the vehicle that carried Potter and Carre from their home. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder with kidnapping as the underlying crime.

Ali'jah Larrue, Khari Sanford. Dane County Sheriff's Office

Berz sentenced him to eight years in prison with credit for time served. After his release, he'll be subject to extended supervision for a period of 10 years.

According to Madison.com, a statement written by Miriam was read aloud in court Wednesday.

In it, she urged Berz to keep Sanford in prison, noting she fears him. Miriam's statement also alleged Sanford of abuse and manipulation throughout their relationship.