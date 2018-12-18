Man Gets 109 Years for 'Monstrous' Torture and Murder of Boy, 3, Found Encased in Concrete

Stephen Bodine, the Kansas man who tortured and murdered his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son before encasing the boy’s body in concrete in an attempt to hide him, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Monday, Bodine was sentenced to 109 years and six months in prison by a Sedgwick County District judge in the May 2017 death of Evan Brewer, a court official tells PEOPLE.

“Your acts were disgusting and cowardly and monstrous,” Judge Steve Ternes told Bodine during his sentencing, according to the Wichita Eagle. Bodine did not respond.

In October Bodine was convicted of first-degree murder, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office tells PEOPLE.

Brewer’s mother, Miranda Miller, 37, testified in court against Bodine as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. (She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated child endangerment in November.)

Ternes told Bodine that Evan’s death and abuse could have been avoided had he and Miller called family or authorities.

“There are at least a dozen people in this room who would have been more than happy to receive a phone call, to appear on your porch immediately,” Ternes said, adding that instead Bodine and Miller kept the child from his family, including his biological father, in the weeks leading up to his death.

Evan Brewer was murdered on May 19, 2017, prosecutors believe. His mother testified that Evan had been sick in the days leading up to his death and on May 19, Bodine made Evan stand against a wall for hours as punishment for not eating, the Eagle reports.

When Evan collapsed, Bodine took the screaming child into the bathroom. When Bodine came out of the bathroom, he was carrying Evan’s lifeless, wet body in his arms, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Miller testified that days later, Bodine told her he wanted “to take care of Evan before he started to smell.”

He then went out and bought bags of concrete and a trowel, which he used to hide Evan’s body in the home’s laundry room, according to a police affidavit obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Stephen Bodine and Miranda Miller AP/REX/Shutterstock

Four months later the landlord noticed a strange odor coming from a concrete structure. He contacted police, who discovered the remains that were later identified as Evan’s.

The couple had moved out of the home by that point.

During their investigation, authorities discovered thousands of photos and videos of Evan being tortured, the affidavit states.

In one time-stamped image from a video dated March 12, Evan is shown naked on a concrete floor. His arms and hands are behind his back and what appears to be a leather belt is around his neck, according to the affidavit.

It remains unclear how Evan died because his body was badly decomposed when it was found.

At the hearing Monday, members of Evan’s family read aloud a letter they wrote in Evan’s voice to represent the child. His father, Carlo Brewer, who had been denied by Miller and Bodine in his attempts to see his son before his death, said he believed his son was present in the courtroom during the trial, guiding jurors.

“My son was murdered by the worst monsters that many children create with their imaginations,” he told the court, the Eagle reports. “I honestly believe that anyone who could do such horrible acts to a child…does not deserve the breath of life.”

Bodine’s attorney, Casey Cotton, could not be reached for comment so it was not immediately clear if he plans to appeal to appeal his sentence.