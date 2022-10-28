Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence

Maurice Hastings spent 38 years in jail for a woman's rape and murder before DNA testing proved his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said as it announced his release

By
Published on October 28, 2022 09:28 PM
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Photo: LADAOffice

After spending nearly 40 years behind bars, a California man has been released from jail after DNA proved he did not rape and kill a woman in 1983.

His release also comes more than 20 years after his initial request to have his DNA tested was denied.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Maurice Hastings was freed as his 1988 murder conviction was vacated.

Hastings' attorneys from the Los Angeles Innocence Project at California State University, Los Angeles asked on Oct. 20 that his conviction be overturned and that he be released right away. The Conviction Integrity Unit also joined the petition, which was later granted by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan.

"I prayed for many years that this day would come," Hastings, now 69, said, according to the L.A. Innocence Project's Instagram page. "I am just looking forward to moving forward. I am not pointing fingers; I am not standing up here a bitter man, but I just want to enjoy my life now while I have it."

Following his release, Hastings said, per LAist, that he and his family and lawyers had a celebratory dinner, where he enjoyed lobster.

"I hadn't had that in quite a long time," he told the outlet.

"What has happened to Mr. Hastings is a terrible injustice," L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a release. "The justice system is not perfect, and when we learn of new evidence which causes us to lose confidence in a conviction, it is our obligation to act swiftly."

Hastings spent more than 38 years in state prison for Roberta Wydermyer's murder as well as two attempted murders, the D.A.'s office said.

"Roberta's body was found in the trunk of her vehicle and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to her head," it added. "The coroner conducted a sexual assault examination which involved swabbing of various body parts, including an oral swab on which semen was detected."

Hastings was then officially charged with a special circumstance of murder and the D.A.'s office wanted him to get the death penalty. It later denied Hastings' petition for DNA testing as evidence to prove he is innocent in 2000.

A deadlocked jury verdict led to a new trial and another jury convicted Hastings before he was sentenced to life in prison in 1988.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Mr. Hastings submitted a claim of innocence with the District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit last year and in June of this year, the DNA testing found that the semen on the oral swab was not from Mr. Hastings," Gascón's office said.

Instead, the DNA belonged to a person "in the database who had engaged in and been convicted of an armed kidnapping where he placed his female victim in a trunk of a vehicle as well as the kidnap, rape, and forcible oral copulation of a young woman for which he was sentenced to 56 years in custody."

That suspect has since died, however, the D.A.'s office said it's working closely with the Inglewood Police Department to investigate the case.

"Had the jury imposed a death sentence instead of life without the possibility of parole, Mr. Hastings may not have lived to see this day," said Paula Mitchell, the head of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, according to LAist. "The possibility that an innocent person could be executed is real. Our criminal justice system simply has too much room for error, as this case demonstrates."

The Los Angeles Innocence Project did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 13: Kaalan "KR" Walker attends the opening night screening of "Superfly" at the FIllmore Miami Beach during the 22nd Annual American Black Film Festival on June 13, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
'SuperFly' Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life in Prison After Being Convicted of Rape
Robert DuBoise
Man Wrongfully Convicted in 1985 Murder of Fla. Teen Is Exonerated by DNA: State Attorney
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
reagan hancock
Texas Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Woman and Trying to Steal Her Baby
Convicted at age 17 for a rape he didnot commit, Sullivan Walter, 53, left, holds a shirt reading 'Justice,' near a sign off La. 74 marking the entrance road that leads to the gate of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La., with (continuing let to right) his brothers Corner Walter, Jr. and Byron Walter, Sr., and Innocence Project New Orleans legal director Richard Davis, just after his release on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022. His was the longest known wrongful incarceration of a juvenile in Louisiana history, and the fifth longest in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.
Man Wrongfully Convicted of New Orleans Rape Freed After 36 Years in Jail
adnan syed
Adnan Syed Returns Home After Prison Release: 'Leftovers Never Tasted So Good'
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein Granted Appeal More Than 2 Years After Sexual Assault and Rape Conviction
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
Adnan Syed
Baltimore Prosecutors File Motion to Vacate Murder Conviction of Adnan Syed, Ask For New Trial
Adnan Syed - News
Judge Orders Release of Adnan Syed as Murder Conviction of 'Serial' Subject Is Vacated
3 arrests made in shooting death of elderly man in wheelchair in South LA
Two Charged with 'Disturbingly Brutal and Callous' Shooting of Homeless Double Amputee in LA
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Suspect in L.A. Crash that Killed Pregnant Mom, 4 Others Was Involved in 13 Prior Wrecks: Prosecutors
Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Charged with 6 Counts of Murder in L.A. Crash that Killed Pregnant Mother, Her Son & 4 Others
https://www.mountainview.gov/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=1999&TargetID=9 Mountain View detectives solve 30-year-old cold case homicide Laurie Houts was vibrant. Her brown eyes radiate from pictures as she beams into the camera. She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. Laurie was an avid athlete and ahead of her time as a woman in the STEM field. Laurie was someone we all aspire our daughters to be like – kind, loyal and fun.
Calif. Tech CEO Arrested and Charged in 30-Year-Old Murder Case of Laurie Houts