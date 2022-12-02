Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

A man who was arrested in Las Vegas after police found a severed head and body parts in his stolen truck last year has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Eric John Holland, 58, to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 45 for second-degree murder and felony theft, according to the Associated Press. He pleaded guilty for a reduced charge in July.

Holland's attorneys have not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Holland evaded a traffic stop in Las Vegas last December, leading to a police chase, KLAS-TV reported at the time. He switched trucks, both of which were reported stolen, to try to evade police but was eventually caught. Officers found large coolers in the second vehicle's truck bed that contained human remains.

Those remains were later identified as belonging to his friend, 65-year-old Richard P. Miller, who had gone missing in Nov. 2021, per AP. Further examination of his body by the medical examiner revealed that Miller had also sustained several gunshot wounds.

Holland claimed to KLAS-TV last December that he and Miller got into a heated argument and Miller threatened him, which led to the murder. "He had a gun, and I had a gun," he said.

He also said that after the incident, he "couldn't move" Miller because he was 6'4 and 250 lbs, which is why he used a saw, coolers and a trash bag to attempt burying him.

"I had so much regret about this that it was eating me up," Holland added. "That I was trying to do right by him."

He echoed the same sentiments in court, according to AP, saying he was "truly remorseful" about what happened.

"It's a terrible thing that happened, and I'm just so sorry," Holland said, adding that he hopes authorities will continue to investigate his motive for the killing.

"I was going to bring it up in court, but I'm not going to because of family members," Holland said. "There was a reason, and I hope that they'll get closure today."

Holland told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a recent jailhouse interview that he believed Miller killed his own ex-wife Jing Mei Zhu, to whom Miller was briefly married in 2018. He divorced her less than a year later, when he alleged in court that she left him and moved to China.

"I can tell you that Eric believes that she is dead and Richard killed her," his attorney, David Westbrook told the Review-Journal ahead of sentencing. "He believes that very strongly."

According to the outlet, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has no open missing person's case for Zhu.

Meanwhile, Miller's daughter Amanda Dawn Potter told the Review-Journal that she's aware of Holland's claims, adding: "I don't really trust anything that comes out of that guy's mouth."

Potter told the court during Holland's sentencing that she "felt very little relief" by his guilty plea, which helped him avoid a trial and a life sentence, noting that her father's murder was "the most bizarre thing to ever happen to my family."

"I don't know how to make sense of it," Potter said. "My dad didn't deserve this."