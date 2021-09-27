David Lueras' family said he "got lost with the wrong crowd"

Man Found in Burning Dumpster Along with Child and Female Was 'Scared' Before Death, Says Cousin

The family of a Texas man who was found dead inside a burning dumpster along with two other people say he was afraid for his life.

"I know that he was scared," Aaron Torres said of his cousin David Lueras, KDFW reports. "And I know he knew somebody was after him to get him."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lueras' body was found by fire crews in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth on Wednesday. The dumpster also included the bodies of a child and a young teenage or adult female inside.

Torres said he hadn't seen Lueras in years but before his death, the 42-year-old had reached out to relatives to try to hide out of state.

"He wouldn't tell us their names," Torres said, adding: "Whoever did this definitely wanted to make an example out of him."

Torres said his cousin, who had a history of criminal activity, "got lost with the wrong crowd."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been confirmed.

"The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and there are body parts that are unaccounted for," police said in a statement. "The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult."

Torres said he didn't know the other victims' identities.

"Only God knows the truth, you know, we've just got to keep investigating," he said, KDFW reports.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O'Brien at 817-392-4338.