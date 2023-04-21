Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old

Wesley Welling, a 15-year-old high school freshman, was a "wonderful son, brother and friend" who had plans to celebrate his mom's birthday the day he was killed

By
Published on April 21, 2023 01:12 PM
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
A man suspected of fleeing the scene of a stabbing and then deliberately crashing his vehicle into a group of teens waiting for a school bus has been charged with murder, authorities say.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Austin Eis was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly crash that killed a high school student and injured three others.

Citing law enforcement officials, KTLA-TV reports Eis, 24, allegedly plowed his vehicle into a group of teens in what appeared to be an "intentional" act outside Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Preceding the fatal collision, authorities say Eis was involved in a "domestic dispute" in Camarillo, Calif., after which he allegedly traveled to a Simi Valley, Calif., Walmart where he is accused of stabbing an employee "without provocation."

Following the alleged attack, authorities say Eis took off in his car toward the high school where he plowed into four teens.

Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
A GoFundMe organized to offset funeral costs identified the fatal crash victim as Wesley Welling.

Wesley, a 15-year-old high school freshman was a "wonderful son, brother and friend" who had plans to celebrate his mom's birthday the day he was killed, according to the fundraiser description.

Speaking with KTLA, Wesley's mother, Kelly Welling, said she witnessed first responders attempting to revive her son when she arrived on the scene.

"It's literally the worst call, the worst nightmare that any parent can deal with," she said.

A 14-year-old victim remains in critical condition, while two other victims have been released, the station reports.

https://twitter.com/VENTURASHERIFF/status/1648748917352464385. Austin Eis . Credit: Ventura County Sheriff
In addition to murder, Eis faces a slew of other charges including attempted murder, attempted robbery, and burglary.

He was denied bail and is due back in court May 19, jail records show.

According to the VC Star, Eis has not entered a plea to the charges.

He was assigned a public defender.

