Rodney Hargrove was waiting for his family to pick him up when a gunman in a dark-colored vehicle allegedly chased him back toward prison grounds

20-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Outside of Philadelphia Prison 1 Hour After Being Released

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot less than an hour after being released from prison in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Rodney Hargrove was transported to a drop-off point across the street from Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility after posting bail around 1:10 a.m., police told WPVI-TV.

About 47 minutes later, as Hargrove waited for his family, a car began chasing him, prompting him to run back toward prison grounds.

Hargrove ran past the entrance gate and the vehicle followed, the news station reports.

Hargrove was shot and killed just feet inside the gate, WPVI-TV said.

Philadelphia Department of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney told reporters that there is usually a guard posted by the entrance gate. It is unclear why the gate was opened to allow the vehicle to enter.

"(The arm is) raised by the correctional officer assigned to that post. And, for whatever reason, the officer raised it, and at the time of the pursuit, the vehicle was able to proceed through that raised arm," Carney said during a press conference, according to WPVI-TV.

The prison is investigating whether there was a guard at the gate and why the gate was open, Carney added.

When police arrived on scene, they found Hargrove with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms.

Ballistic evidence shows at least 10 shots were fired from a semi-automatic gun at close range, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV.

Guards said they saw a dark-colored vehicle speed from the prison grounds after hearing gunshots, but they did not witness the shooting, Small said.

Authorities are reviewing security footage to see if any cameras captured the shooting, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hargrove had been held at the prison since March 11 after being arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing police and related crimes, the Inquirer reports.

Carney told reporters it is not clear at this time if his killing is related to the crimes he was charged with, according to the newspaper.