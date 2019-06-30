Image zoom GoFundMe

Tyrese Garvin died in the same hospital where his newborn twins were born just two weeks earlier.

Garvin, 20, was taken off life support at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday after being shot while walking in the streets of Smoketown, Kentucky, earlier that week, The Courier-Journal reported.

The new father to premature twins — a boy and a girl — had just finished visiting his newborns, who were about a week old at the time, at the University of Louisville Hospital on June 23 when he was allegedly shot by three teenagers, community activist Christopher 2X told The Courier-Journal.

When family members decided to take Garvin off life support, 2X, who was speaking to the outlet on behalf of the family, explained that the mother decided to take the newborn twins from the maternity ward to Garvin’s bedside for his final breaths.

“He was just a random choice that these teenagers chose to shoot,” 2X said to The Courier-Journal. “This kid was loving life, and there’s no reason for him to be shot like that.”

The Louisville Metro Police have arrested three male teenagers, ages 14 to 17, who allegedly carried out the fatal shooting.

“Tyrese was taken from us way too soon, as he was a victim of the ongoing gun and gang violence surrounding the Louisville area,” Garvin’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page they started to raise money to help cover funeral costs and medical bills from when he was in the ICU.

“May god bless this beautiful soul,” his family concluded a loving tribute to Garvin. “We love you Tyrese.”

Balling for a Cause, a group created to help get at-risk children off the streets, is also collecting clothes and baby items to help the mother of Garvin’s newborn babies. Items can be dropped off or sent to the Chestnut Street Family YMCA.